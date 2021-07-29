Shiite leader Zakzaky, wife held since 2015 regains freedom — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The prominent cleric has been at loggerheads with the secular authorities for years because of his calls for an Iranian-style Islamic revolution in Nigeria, where Shiites make up a small minority.

Zakzaky, his wife Zeenah Ibrahim, and 200 of their followers were arrested in a violent crackdown in the northern city of Zaria.

A court in 2016 ordered the couple be released but the authorities ignored the demand and filed charges against the cleric including the murder of a soldier.

“None of the 15 prosecution witnesses proved they committed the…