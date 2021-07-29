Senate Committee on Privatisation visits NAHCO

NIGERIA’S Senate Committee on Privatisation, led by its Chairman, Senator Theodore Orji has expressed willingness to bring the desired major challenges facing the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) aviance to the floor of the Senate for consideration.

Speaking on behalf of the committee during a visit to the ground handling company, Senator Theodore Orji emphasised the statutory role of his committee to include accessing the situation with privatised entities and intervene where necessary to ensure their operations are flawless.

“We have come for oversight functions on Nigerian Aviation Handling Company NAHCO (PLC). How they are faring, their constraints and how the committee…