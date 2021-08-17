Pfizer submits data for 3rd dose approval in US | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
18


(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 07, 2021 a syringe is filled with a first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic during a back to school event offering school supplies, Covid-19 vaccinations, face masks, and other resources for children and their families at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA in Los Angeles, California. – Pfizer and BioNTech on August 16, 2021 submitted preliminary clinical data to US health authorities as part of their effort to seek authorization for a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine for all Americans. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday submitted preliminary clinical data to US health authorities as part of their effort to seek authorization for a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine for all Americans.

Last week, the United States approved the booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for people with weakened immune systems.

Pfizer and BioNTech presented the results of…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR