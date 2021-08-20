Comedian Sean Lock Leaves £3Million Fortune After His Death | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sean Lock died after a secret battle with lung cancer, friend and fellow comic Bill Bailey has revealed.

The tragic 8 Out of 10 Cats star’s death on Wednesday aged 58 sparked a host of tributes from across the comedy and entertainment industry.

While he previously battled with skin conditions, Bailey has now said that Lock was diagnosed with the disease in his lungs ‘a few years ago.’

Despite his illness, however, he continued to work, with accounts revealing he has left a fortune of nearly £3 million to his family.

In an interview with ITV, Bailey said: