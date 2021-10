Nollywood veteran, Chiwetalu Agu on Thursday was reportedly beaten and arrested by soldiers in Onitsha, Anambra State for wearing an outfit made from the Biafran flag. In a video that went viral on social media, a man claimed that the actor had stopped at a market in Onitsha to buy bread when he was attacked […]

