Surveyors seek national mapping policy | The Guardian Nigeria News

Land surveyors under the aegis of Association of Private Practising Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN) have called for adoption of national mapping policy to curb incessant security challenges in the country

A fellow of Nigeria Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Clement Nwabichie, led the call at the yearly professional development workshop/luncheon of Lagos branch of APPSN.

Nwabichie, who spoke on: “ Panacea to leadership and good governance; surveyors perspective (challenges, solutions and opportunities)”, noted the gap in governance, saying it is affecting the surveying profession in Nigeria.

He said despite several meetings on the national mapping policy, it was yet to be adopted. Nwabichie also called for diversification of the profession beyond cadastral, crime, land reform, sign-ages and business geo-graphics.

He expressed worries that engineers are taking jobs of surveyors under the turnkey projects and often pay surveyors peanuts to do the jobs.

“As surveyors, we…