WHO announces plan for ‘profound transformation’ following sexual abuse allegations in DR Congo





The suffering of survivors of sexual abuse allegedly perpetrated by World Health Organization staff during the tenth Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is going to be “the catalyst for a profound transformation” of WHO’s culture. NEW YORK, USA, October 22, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-The assurance came this Thursday from WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, while announcing a Management Response Plan to address the findings of an independent commission. “This plan outlines […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper