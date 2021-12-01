NSCDC vows to rid schools of kidnapping, banditry | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has vowed to rid the nation’s schools of the kidnapping of students and teachers for ransom.

NSCDC Commandant-General, Abubakar Audi said this on Tuesday during the inauguration of Special Female Squad (SFS)and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of Ondo State command in Akure.

Audi, who was represented by Mr Adeyinka Ayinla, Zonal Commander of Zone J, NSCDC, explained that the command had made efforts to rejuvenate its personnel for more effective service delivery.

He said the spate of attacks by criminals engaged in kidnapping of students for ransom had made it imperative to focus attention on intensifying security in the schools.

He said a special female squad had been formed as a proactive measure to guarantee safety and restoring the confidence of students, parents, teachers, and the community in the country’s security architecture.

“The special squad is to tackle such nascent security challenges in the country and curb the…