PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, received the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ramaphosa arrived at the Villa at about 10a.m. and was received by his host, President Buhari.

He, thereafter, inspected a guard of honour and was treated to a 21-gun salute.

His visit to the Villa is coming hours after the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed the first two cases of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The carriers were said to be travellers from South Africa.

The post Buhari receives South Africa's President, Ramaphosa, at Aso Rock Villa appeared first on Vanguard News.





