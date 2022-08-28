Alexis Sanchez scores double in Marseille win | The Guardian Nigeria News

Alexis Sanchez scored his first goals in a Marseille shirt on Sunday, netting a brace in a 3-0 Mediterranean derby win for his new club away at Nice in Ligue 1.

The Chilean former Arsenal star scored both his goals in the first half on the Cote d’Azur, with on-loan Arsenal wing-back Nuno Tavares on target in between.

The win put Marseille provisionally on top of the early Ligue 1 table with 10 points from four games, ahead of Lens on goal difference.

However, reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain are just a point behind and can reclaim top spot when they host Monaco later on Sunday.

Sanchez made his first start for Marseille last weekend after signing a one-year contract with the former Champions League winners following his departure from Inter Milan.

Against Nice he opened the scoring in the 10th minute, taking a touch in the penalty box and firing into the roof of the net past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Portuguese Under-21 international Tavares made it 2-0 in the 37th…