Manufacturers lament flooding at Onitsha, Anambra, industrial layout, seek FG’s intervention | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has been lamenting the devastation wreaked by floods at the Onitsha Industrial Harbour in Anambra.

Onitsha Industrial Harbour is a cluster of manufacturing companies located near the Bridge Head on the bank of the River Niger.

National President of MAN, Chief Francis Meshioye, who led its leadership to assess the devastation on Friday, described the flood as massive and unfortunate.

Meshioye intoned that industrialists are patriots working for national economic growth and were resilient in ensuring that manufacturing continued in the face of myriad challenges.

He called on the Federal Government to look into the plight of Onitsha Harbour industrialists and apply medium-term and long-term measures to address flooding at the cluster permanently.

He stressed that government needed to realise that manufacturing is a sector that has to be supported if the economy must grow.

“We could not access some of the factories; the water level is…