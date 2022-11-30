Appeal Court set aside two judgments, rules in favour of ADP, ADC





The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt has set aside two Federal High court judgments that invalidated the nominations of Action Democratic Party (ADP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) State House of Assembly candidates in Rivers State. The court, in a unanimous judgment by a three-man panel of justices led by Justice Gabriel Kolawole, […]

