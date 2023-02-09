Sancho salvages Man Utd draw with managerless Leeds | The Guardian Nigeria News

Jadon Sancho’s first goal since September denied managerless Leeds a famous win at Old Trafford as Manchester United came from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 draw on Wednesday.

Sancho has been sidelined for much of the season by fitness issues, but came off the bench to rescue a point and stretch United’s unbeaten run at home to 16 games.

Leeds sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday following a run of seven league games without a win.

Caretaker manager Michael Skubala had just one 20-minute training session to prepare for the trip across The Pennines, but they had been on course for a first victory over United since 2010.

Wilfried Gnonto gave the visitors the perfect start after just a minute and Raphael Varane’s own goal doubled their advantage early in the second half.

Marcus Rashford’s 20th goal of the season sparked the United fightback before Sancho equalised.

A point leaves third-placed United still seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal, having played two games more.

