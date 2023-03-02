





PORTSMOUTH, United Kingdom, 2nd March 2023,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, has said that Democracy and the rule of law are not foreign concepts to Africa. He made this known during his speech at the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards […]

The post Democracy, Rule of Law, Not Foreign Concepts to Africa – President Julius Maada Bio, Sierra Leone appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper