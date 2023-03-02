Obi: We Won this Election, We Will Explore All Legal and Peaceful Options to Reclaim Our Mandate





The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that he won the February 25, Presidential Election and he would prove it.

Addressing his first press conference since the election was held and results declared, Obi said he and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed were committed to reclaiming the mandate given to them on February 25.

“We will explore all legal and peaceful options to reclaim our mandate. We won the election and we will prove it to Nigerians,” he said.

He however pleaded for calm and peaceful conduct by his supporters and also encouraged his supporters to come out and vote on March 11 in the governorship and state assembly elections.

Wondering why those who aspire to lead would abuse, manipulate and distort the electoral process, Obi said “If you want to answer his excellency, the process through which you rise to office must be excellent.”.

The press briefing is ongoing….





Source: Thisday Newspaper