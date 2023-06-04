IPMAN hails FG over approval for private importers, says price will crash | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has commended the Federal Government for approving importation of petroleum products by private firms.

Mr Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of IPMAN Enugu Depot Community, in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States, said this while reacting to the development in Awka on Sunday.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, on Friday said private marketers could now import petrol into the country.

Farouk said under the new arrangement, the NNPCL had ceased to be the sole importer of petrol into Nigeria.

“We put the regulation in place, we make sure quality control is complied with, we make sure the product is there and we give licence to any prospective importer.

“The market is now open for everybody that wants to import as far as they meet all the requirements. The NMDPRA will no longer fix prices or release templates for petrol.

“As far as we…