Kogi APC stakeholder fault nomination of Abubakar Audu’s son as ministerial nominee | The Guardian Nigeria News

A chieftain of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Oguche Onu has faulted the nomination of Shuaibu Abubakar Audu as the Ministerial nominee from Kogi state.

Onu argued that Shuaibu’s nomination was not in the best interest of supporters of the APC in the Kogi east Senatorial zone where he hails from.

Onu argued that the decision to placate the Igala speaking people with the choice of the ministerial nominee would not in anyway stop them from voting against the APC in the November governorship poll in Kogi state.

According to him: ” have been keenly following the activities of the APC since the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to see if he is going to right the wrong of lopsidedness in the reward mechanism of the party.

“But I was disappointed with the wrong selection of the nomination from my dear State, Kogi State, no one can argue with the fact that the Late Prince Abubakar Audu deserves to be rewarded for all his effort in bringing APC to Kogi State…