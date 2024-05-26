30m citizens to benefit from Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Bola Tinubu, says the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road will provide direct employment for millions of people and benefit over 30 million citizens.

Tinubu said this at the official commissioning of the construction of the 700km Lagos-Calabar coastal highway and the design procurement of 1000km Sokoto-Badagry super highway on Sunday in Lagos.

He said that the project which, aligned with the Renewed Hope initiative, would grow value and explore Nigeria’s abundant assets.

“This 700 Km superhighway, a 10-lane road project represents a crucial step in our efforts to enhance connectivity, facilitate economic growth and improve the quality of life for our people.

” It will provide direct employment for millions of people across coastal states and over 30 million citizens will benefit and have access to production and marketing centres.

“This project is more than just a road – it is a symbol of hope, unity, and…