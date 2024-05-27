Ojukwu raises alarm over increased cases of child rights violations — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN. has expressed concern over the alarming and continuous rise in cases of violations of the rights of children across the country.

Ojukwu said the disturbing trend underscores an urgent need for a renewed commitment from all facets of society to protect and guarantee the fundamental rights of our children.

According to him, children represent the most vulnerable population and the consistent increase in reported violations of their rights is a stark reminder of the challenges they face daily.

“These violations not only threaten their immediate well-being but also compromise their future potentials and the overall health and security of our society. It is therefore imperative that we act decisively and with urgency to address this menace,” he said.

He said though the Child Rights Act has been passed by several states in Nigeria, there…