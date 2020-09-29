A University Don, Professor Mohammed Kuta Yahaya has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono to fast-track the implementation of the national policy on agricultural extension in order to harmonize the critical elements that are required to drive sustainable and market-oriented agricultural development in the country. […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Don Tasks PMB, Nanono on Agricultural Extension Policy