BY OUR CORRESPONDENT | A Professor of Strategic Human Resource Management, Prof. Lilian O. Orogbu, has emerged as the Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State. According to a statement signed by her personal media assistant, Mr. David Abakpa, the astute administrator emerged as the Dean through a keenly contested […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper