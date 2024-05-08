Rivers Local Gov’t Chairmen Accuse Fubara Of Withholding Their Allocations





The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has accused Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, of withholding statutory allocation due to the 23 local government areas of the state.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, the State’s ALGON chairman and chairman of Port Harcourt City local government area, Hon. Allwell Ihunda, said the allocation of 22 LGAs had been withheld from April 2024, while of Emohua LGA started since March 2024.

Ihunda said: “It has come to the notice of Rivers State chapter of ALGON that the Rivers State government under the leadership of His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has neglected, failed and deliberately refused to hold the statutory Joint Account Allocation Committee meeting (JAAC, which is the prerequisite for the release and disbursement of funds due to the local governments in the State Joint Local Government Account and has continued to withhold the statutory allocation due to the 23 local government councils…





Source: Leadership Newspaper