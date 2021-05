By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja Katsina United beat Warri Wolves 4-2 on penalties in the final of the 3rd edition of the NPFL/La Liga U15 Promises to claim their second trophy following the heroics of goalkeeper Abubakar Anas. The interesting game produced some breathtaking moment for both teams avid fans in Enugu. The Seasiders created the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper