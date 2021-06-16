INEC: Reject Onochie’s Nomination, PDP Tells Lawan, Gaya





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday reiterated its rejection of President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide, Lauretta Onochie, as a national commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The party specifically asked the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, to return the nomination of Onochie to President Buhari. The PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, asserted […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper