President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has advanced reasons to justify the position taken by the Senate on the electronic transmission of election results in the passed Electoral Bill 2021. Recall that the Senate on Thursday, while considering the Electoral Act 2010 Amendment Bill, voted that “The Commission(INEC) may consider electronic transmission of results, provided […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Why Senate Opted For e-Transmission Of Election Results With Conditions – Lawan