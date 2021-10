INDEPENDENCE DAY ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY, MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ON THE OCCASION OF NIGERIA’S 61ST INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY, FRIDAY 1ST OCTOBER, 2021. Citizens of Nigeria. It is with full gratitude to God that today, we celebrate Nigeria’s sixty first Independence Anniversary. For 1st of October 1960 to happen, all […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper