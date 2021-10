A former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development under the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua administration, Abba Sayyadi Ruma, is dead. LEADERSHIP learnt that the Katsina State-born Ruma died in a London Hospital on Wednesday. Publisher of Kaduna-based Desert Herald newspaper and magazine, Malam Tukur Mamu, has condoled with the Ruma family. Details Later….







Source: Leadership Newspaper