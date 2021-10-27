2023: Why Nigerians want PDP’s return to power – Aniagwu





Aniagwu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says Nigerians were desirous of its return to power at the centre to fix the myriad of economic, security and governance challenges bedeviling the nation.

Aniagwu, Commissioner for Information in Delta, and member of the PDP National Convention Publicity sub-committee, spoke on ‘Democracy’ on Africa Independent Television, AIT, in Abuja said that after more than six years in office, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed to proffer solutions to nation’s challenges.

Aniagwu said the people want PDP returned to power because the economy is not in good shape and as a country so much more is desired from the government by the people.

“You do know that Nigeria has two major political parties, and you don’t need a soothsayer to make you understand what the word ‘governance’ is all about.

“For that reason, Nigerians would…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper