Excessive Use Of Antibiotics Kills Vital Bacteria, NCDC Warns





Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned against excessive use of antibiotics, saying the practice can end up killing good bacteria and creating resistance to antimicrobial medicines. The director-general of NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, gave the warning yesterday in Abuja, at an Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) policy dialogue to commemorate World Antibiotics Awareness Week (WAAW), […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

