As the global community celebrates the women-folk and their contributions to our world today, LEADERSHIP features 22 prominent women that are tipped to impact the forthcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria. Dolapo Osinbajo Wife of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Dolapo, is a lawyer and political figure. She is the executive director of The […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information