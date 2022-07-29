…Threaten Action Against Schools Resisting UBEC’s Personnel Audit





House Committee on Basic Education has threatened action against schools, especially the privately owned, resisting the national personnel audit being conducted by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The chairman of the committee, Hon. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, stated this in Abuja yesterday, while monitoring the 2022 national personnel audit at Pilot Science Nursery/Primary School, Wuse Zone 5 and Junior Secondary School, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja.

Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) is currently carrying out a national personnel audit of all basic education institutions in the country.

Ihonvbere noted that he will be proposing a law, along with other colleagues, to make it compulsory for every private school to supply 100 percent of the personnel data.

“What has been lacking in this country is the policy consistency, the ability to align policy formulation with policy performance and funding the education sector adequately and ensuring that resources go to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper