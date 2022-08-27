Obi’s Supporters Defy Heavy Downpour, Stage 2-million-man March In Rivers





Thousands of residents of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Saturday, defied a heavy downpour for hours and staged a two-million-man march in support of the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The participants, mainly youths, started gathering at Oil Mill Junction in the Rumukurusi axis of Aba-Port Harcourt Road take-off point for the march in Port Harcourt from 9:00am in the morning.

Members of the civil society organisations (CSOs) and entertainers were also part of the march which lasted for over four hours.

Armed with Nigerian flags as well as different sizes of banners of Obi and the LP, the participants marched through the ever-busy Aba-Port Harcourt Road in Port Harcourt, thereby causing heavy traffic gridlock on the road.

The procession finally ended at the Isaac Boro Park, Mile One, Port Harcourt, where the participants sang and danced for several hours before they were addressed by their leaders, who encouraged them to arm themselves…





Source: Leadership Newspaper