FRSC Deploys 800 Patrol Vehicles, 100 Ambulances For 2022 Ember Months





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has said it was deploying a total of 800 patrol vehicles and 100 ambulances, as well as 83 motorbikes and 27 trucks, to patrol major roads across the country during the 2022 ‘Ember Months’.

It also said thousands of reflective jackets, traffic cones, tyre pressure gauges, extricating machines and digital breathalyzers, amongst others, have already been deployed across the federation to ensure usage during the period to ensure that the roads are safe.

The FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone 6, Jonathan Owoade, disclosed this on Friday while speaking during the flag-off of the 2022 ‘Ember Months’ Safety Campaign in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Owoade stated that a total of 22 help areas have been activated for the operation to ensure prompt rescue services and removal of obstruction as well as to reduce death and injuries during the ’ember months’ period.

He further stated that various traffic control camps are to be established,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper