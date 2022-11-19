OMO Educates Students On Plastic Recycling In 30 Schools





OMO laundry brand has launched an educational campaign across schools to engage and educate children on plastic recycling through its Dirt For Good campaign, a holistic approach towards reducing waste, promoting sustainability and creating better communities.

Dirt for Good is a three-week programme focused on making children and youths a part of the solution towards addressing plastic waste and littering by sensitizing and encouraging the collection and recycling of plastic waste, and proper waste disposal practices with thirty schools to be engaged through this initiative across Lagos.

Speaking at an event in Karis Schools, a private educational institution in Magodo Phase 2, the Brand Manager, OMO, Chinonyerem Opara, emphasized the need to take urgent action on sustainability and climate change, stating that Nigerian children are the changemaker generation that can impact the future of their environment.

“Global studies have consistently shown the negative impacts of plastic…





Source: Leadership Newspaper