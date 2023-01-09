Feb 25: Lawan Vows 98% Yobe Votes For Tinubu/Shettima





The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed with confidence that 98 per cent of votes in Yobe in the forthcoming February 25 presidential poll will be delivered to the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Lawan described Yobe State as the pride of APC and vowed that no stone would be left unturned to ensure its victory at the polls at all levels.

According to a statement signed by the media adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan made the remarks on Sunday in Damaturu, the State capital, at the inauguration of the Yobe State APC 2023 Campaign Council, which held at the Government House.

The council, which is chaired by a former Governor of the State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, has Lawan as alternate chairman and also former Governor Bukar Abba Ibrahim as the Grand Patron.

Speaking at the occasion, the Senate President said: “Just as the chairman of the council said, we…





Source: Leadership Newspaper