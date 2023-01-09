Oyelese: Why I Shun Makinde’s Re-election Flag-off





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Minister of Power and Steel, Elder Wole Oyelese, has clarified the reason behind his absence at the campaign flag-off of the re-election bid of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Oyelese, while speaking in Ibadan, the state capital, on the reason for his absence, said it would not be proper for him to be at such a gathering given the current attitude of the G5 governors to the party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He disclosed that as the leaders of PDP in the state are working assiduously for the victory of Atiku in the 2023 presidential election, it would be inexcusable for him to be with the G5 governors who have resolved and openly vowed not to work for the success of the party’s candidate.

He said: “It is believed that the G5 governors are still shopping for an alternative presidential candidate who they hope to use to frustrate our aspiration to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper