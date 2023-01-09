Parents lament increase in school fees





As schools in Ibadan resume for the second term on Monday, some parents have lamented the increase in the school fees of their wards by some private schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the respondents, in separate interviews on Sunday, accused the affected schools of not taking the economic situation of the country into consideration.

A mother of three, Mrs Olawumi Johnson, said that the increment in her children’s fees made her husband irritable.

“The increase is not favourable, considering the hard time people are going through in the country today,” she said.

Mrs Deborah Adefusi said that although the increase in the fees of her children was not up to N10,000, the present situation in the country was unfriendly.

“We need the economy to be thriving so that life will become more comfortable for us,” Adefusi said.

Also, Mr Sanmi Olatunde lamented the hike in his children’s school fees, adding that most schools were acting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper