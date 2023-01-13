Olu Of Warri, Others Laud DESOPADEC Over Devt Strides





Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) has been commended for enhancing greater exchange and unity among communities.

The Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty, Atuwatse III, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and the governor of Delta State and vice presidential candidate of the party, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, made the commendation.

They spoke at the commissioning of the three kilometre concrete road linking Oboghoro to Ogheye Dimigun and a pedestrian steel bridge across the Jorojoro Creek also connecting Ogheye Dimigun with Oboghoro and Utonlila communities in Warri North.

According to the monarch, “This bridge symbolises the unity that we deserve in this country. Through the provision of connecting infrastructure and shared amenities, it allows development of the people and society”.

While cutting the tape, Ayu in company of Governor lfeanyi Okowa, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, immediate past governor of Delta State and His…





Source: Leadership Newspaper