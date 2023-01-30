Jennifer Douglas To Inspire Women In Trade At UK Parliament





International law and finance expert, Dr. Jennifer Douglas, has been nominated for the Wintrade Global Award under the Woman Icon of the Year category and would speak at the Wintrade Global Women in Business Summit at the London House of Lords, London, United Kingdom.

Dr. Douglas, who made the list of 100 Most Reputable Africans weeks ago, is an international lawyer with over 25 years of experience working in finance, law, education and the non-profit sector in the United Kingdom, Nigeria and the UAE, and also the founder of the Gede Foundation.

The award ceremony, which would celebrate the 25th Anniversary milestone of the Annual Summit of the Women In Trade event for 2023, will take place in three locations of the London Stock Exchange, Lloyd’s of London and the UK House of Lords, on 13th, 14th and 15th of March, respectively.

Source: Leadership Newspaper