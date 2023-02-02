Ooni Applauds Group For Promoting Peace Among Yoruba





The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has described the Yoruba diaspora organization, the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), as the pride of the Yoruba race.

Oba Ogunwusi who stated this when he hosted over 983 delegates of the OPU from 96 countries and the six continents, said the group remains a global instrument for securing the needed unity and peace in Yoruba land.

The revered monarch also applauded the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land and global convener of the group, Iba Gani Adams, for creating a global platform to project the image of Yoruba race in the diaspora.

Oba Ogunwusi also urged members of the OPU to remain committed to the ideals of the organization, saying Yoruba has the best culture and traditions that anybody could be proud of.

“I am happy to see you all today as you normally visit the palace to celebrate the Oodua festival with us in Ile Ife.

“Members of the OPU remain a global instrument for unity, peace, and the pride of Yoruba race. You are our…





Source: Leadership Newspaper