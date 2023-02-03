Pyrates Provide Free Medical Services To Edo Residents





The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), on Thursday, provided free medical services to hundreds of residents of Oluku Community in Ovia North-East local government area of Edo State.

Speaking at the Community Primary Healthcare Centre, Mr. Abiola Owoaje, NAS Capoon, said it has come to their knowledge that no matter how financially buoyant the government may be, it cannot take care of all the needs of its citizens.

He said corporate entities and individuals that are well to do must come out to contribute their part to move the country forward in whatever capacity they might deem fit, thus necessitating NAS to provide free medical services to the residents of the community.

“We do recognise that no government can do everything and no matter who much we want them to do, they don’t always have the resources to do everything.

“This is where we come in to try and give a little bit of support to the government and also highlight areas where we feel some medical services needed to be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper