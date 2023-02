Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari is in a closed-door meeting with the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Buhari’s meeting with the Progressive Governors’ Forum is ongoing at the State House in Abuja. Governors present in the meeting are Ebonyi, Ogun, Imo, Zamfara, Kebbi, Yobe, Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, and Niger. The details of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper