Kano Ulamas Beg Tinubu To Allow Peaceful Resolution Of Kano Emirate Dispute





Islamic scholars in Kano have called on President Bola Tinubu to allow the people to resolve the ongoing Emirate crisis without the use of force.

The appeal comes amid heavy security presence around the two Kano palaces since early Saturday morning.

The Islamic scholars have voiced grave concerns over the recent disturbances within the emirate, and urged the Federal Government to intervene urgently to maintain peace.

In a statement signed by Shaikh Abdullahi Uwais Limanci, the Ulamas warned that the situation could deteriorate into chaos if not carefully managed.

“Kano State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria despite its political complexity. It is imperative for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take all necessary steps to maintain peace in the state,” the statement read.

The scholars emphasised the importance of allowing the people of Kano to resolve their issues amicably, without resorting to force, which could lead to loss of lives and property.

Source: Leadership Newspaper