Gunmen Kill 3 Vigilante Operatives, Set Police Station Ablaze In Anambra





Three vigilante operatives have been killed by a gang of rampaging hoodlums in Abagana, Njikoka local government area of Anambra State.

The hoodlums also set ablaze Abagana Police Station during the attack.

The bandits were said to have stormed Abagana community at about 9pm on Friday and attack the office of the vigilante group in the town, as well as the police station, which is also located close to the vigilante group’s office.

Sources in the area narrated that the bandits engaged both police and vigilante operatives in a gun duel that lasted for about 45 minutes, which resulted in the death of three Vigilante members.

A resident of the community, Mr. Nnaemeka Obitube, stated that apart from the three vigilante operatives, several persons, including himself and one of his friends, who he simply named as Odi, sustained bullet wounds.

Obitube said that a bullet hit him on his arm, and that he had already been treated.

Narrating the incident, Obitube said: “It was very…





Source: Leadership Newspaper