2023 Polls: Akwa Ibom CAN Calls For Active, Peaceful Participation





Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on church leaders and all Christians in the State to actively participate in the 2023 general elections.

In an Advisory, endorsed by its chairman, Bishop (Dr.) Christian Nyong, CAN indicated that the right to freely participate in political and electoral processes is constitutionally guaranteed, and is not in any way against the dictates of the Christian faith, and therefore, called on Church leaders to undertake voter education for their members.

However, notwithstanding the call for active participation, CAN said in the advisory that “Church leaders are not to undertake actions, or partake in activities that are capable of inciting civil unrest, or causing a breach of public peace,” adding that “They must be sensitive to the concentrated anger that has been triggered by the fallout of recent economic policies and fuel scarcity in our country, which have foisted an unprecedented level of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper