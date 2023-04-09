JUST-IN: Ex-Justice Minister, Prince Bola Ajibola, Dies At 89





A former Attorney-General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, Prince AbdulJabbar Adesumbo Bola Ajibola, is dead. Aged 89.

Prince Ajibola, who was also a former Jurist of the International Court of Justice (ICC), died in the early hours of Sunday at a Lagos hospital where he was rushed to from his hilltop home in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The late legal luminary, who was the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) between 1984 to 1985, was also one of the five Commissioners on the Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission, organised through the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

He was the High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom between 1999 and 2002.

Bola Ajibola founded the Crescent University, Abeokuta and an Islamic organisation, Islamic Movement for Africa (IMA).





Source: Leadership Newspaper