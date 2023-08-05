Niger Coup: Tinubu Seeking State Of Emergency, Suspension Of Election Tribunal — Timi Frank





A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Saturday, raised the alarm over alleged plot by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to go to war over coup in the neighbouring Niger Republic, to enable him declare a state of emergency in Nigeria and suspend the ongoing proceedings of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Frank, who gave this warning in a statement in Abuja, accused the President of capitalising

on his position as ECOWAS chairman to legitimise what he called “his stolen election mandate” in Nigeria.

He claimed that Tinubu’s warmongering over Niger was selfishly motivated as he sought to gain political capital by legitimising his administration and securing the recognition of international bodies that hitherto have not recognised him as duly elected president.

He warned the President not to lead Nigeria into war with Niger as the consequence of such an action would result in long-term economic,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper