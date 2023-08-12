Gov Mohammed Renews Commitment To Open Governance





Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has relaunched the State Action Plan on Open Government Partnership (OGP). The plan covers 2023 to 2025.

He applauded the co-chair and members of the steering committee for their commitment and efforts that resulted in the development of the maiden state action plan.

Speaking at the launching of the action plan held at the council chambers of Government House, Bauchi, the governor said the 2023-2025 OGP plan would focus on four commitment areas which include Open Access to Information, Citizens’ Engagement, Fiscal Transparency and Strengthening Social Protection System.

Governor Bala Mohammed noted that the commitment areas have been broken down into activities and targets for implementation by the relevant ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the state.

The governor said, Bauchi under his leadership had demonstrated a minimum level of commitment to the OGP by ensuring that budget processes are improved and supported to deliver…





Source: Leadership Newspaper