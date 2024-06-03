JAMB Releases Additional 3,921 UTME Results





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released an additional 3,921 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, which were earlier withheld for further investigation.

JAMB’s spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who disclosed this in a press statement yesterday, said 24,535 candidates have also been rescheduled to retake the examination in their chosen Examination Towns on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

This is just as the Board announced the extension period for the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) registration, which will close on Monday, June 17,2024.

The statement said, “The Board has painstakingly analyzed the process and conduct of the 2024 UTME in some centres where there are strong proofs of substantial non-compliance with the Board’s standards. Consequently, 24,535 candidates have been rescheduled to retake the examination in their chosen Examination Towns on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

“Meanwhile, 3,921 outstanding 2024 UTME results that had been cleared…





Source: Leadership Newspaper