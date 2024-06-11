Federal Gov’t Slashes CNG Conversion Rates For Commercial Transporters 





The Federal Government has rolled out plans to subsidise CNG vehicle conversion kits by 50 per cent for road transport union members as part of its move to convert one million vehicles from PMS to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by 2027.

Programme Director and Chief Executive Officer of Presidential Initiative on CNG, Engr. Micheal Oluwagbemi disclosed this in Kaduna on Tuesday while speaking at the Northern stakeholders’ engagement organised by the Initiative.

Engr. Oluwagbemi disclosed that the Federal Government has procured over 20,000 conversion kits that would be immediately deployed for the conversion incentive programme.

According to him, “We are launching what we called the Conversion Incentive Programme with members of the NURTW, RTEAN and NARTO being our immediate focus. This is because they are the operators in the road transport sector providing 90 per cent of the transportation in the country to members of the public.

“We will be making the conversion kits available…





Source: Leadership Newspaper